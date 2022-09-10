ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.75

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 22049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.
ICICI Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
