ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.75

The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 22049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

About ICICI Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 45,692,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571,957 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,620,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,358 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 14,536,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,673,000 after acquiring an additional 991,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 139.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,242,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at about $234,602,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

