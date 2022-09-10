B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $336.50

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 336.50 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 341.80 ($4.13), with a volume of 1386228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362.30 ($4.38).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BME. Jefferies Financial Group lowered B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.74) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.80) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 535.30 ($6.47).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 396.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 455.80. The company has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 834.76.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.