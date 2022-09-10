Avrohom (Avi) Geller Acquires 20,000 Shares of Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA – Get Rating) insider Avrohom (Avi) Geller bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,360.00 ($12,839.16).

Nova Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.94.

About Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship projects include the Estelle gold project comprise 346 mining claims covering an area of approximately 324 square km located in Alaska.

