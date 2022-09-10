Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.72

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 3465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEV. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC downgraded Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Lion Electric Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Lion Electric by 40.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $52,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

