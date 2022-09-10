Morgan Stanley Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $250.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.35.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 3.1 %

FDX opened at $209.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.20 and its 200-day moving average is $218.71. FedEx has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank raised its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.