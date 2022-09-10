Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.50.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $128.98.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,602,000 after purchasing an additional 398,155 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 33.1% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,239,000 after purchasing an additional 342,391 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 32.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after purchasing an additional 341,273 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $21,836,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

