TD Securities Cuts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$81.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCI. CIBC decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RCI opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after purchasing an additional 798,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,206 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,807,000 after purchasing an additional 568,343 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,955,000 after purchasing an additional 207,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

