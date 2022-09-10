Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $153.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.52.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.93. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,101,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,988,000 after buying an additional 104,547 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $589,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $2,165,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

