StockNews.com Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.13.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.85.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

