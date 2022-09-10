JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Target Price to GBX 250

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Haleon in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Haleon in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.00.

NYSE:HLN opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Haleon has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

