PFS Investments Inc. Buys 68,356 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,356 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $20,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 119,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 497,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.