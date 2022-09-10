12,842 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Totem Point Management LLC

Totem Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 5.6% of Totem Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at ServiceNow
In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ServiceNow Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $470.03 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $462.03 and its 200-day moving average is $487.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 516.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.94.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ServiceNow Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
Featured Articles
