SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

SLG stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.