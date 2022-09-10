PFS Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,522 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 300,000.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 417,387 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,741,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $41.53 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.

