Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Totem Point Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,101 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.7% of Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.62. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

