The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $34,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $164.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.02. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.