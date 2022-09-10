PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

