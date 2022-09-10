PFS Investments Inc. Has $84.16 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.6% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $84,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35.

