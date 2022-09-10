PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,446 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.69% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $21,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HYD opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $63.22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.