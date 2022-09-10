StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TCF Financial Price Performance
TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $50.13.
About TCF Financial
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCF Financial (TCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.