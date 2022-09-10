Pivotal Research Upgrades Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to “Hold”

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.54.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU opened at $71.55 on Thursday. Roku has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $350.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -198.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.