StockNews.com Downgrades Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Hold

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Further Reading

