Head to Head Contrast: SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) vs. Employers (NYSE:EIG)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) and Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiriusPoint and Employers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.37 $58.10 million ($2.96) -1.67 Employers $703.10 million 1.49 $119.30 million $1.83 20.92

Employers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint -22.91% -20.34% -4.18% Employers 7.92% 6.47% 1.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares SiriusPoint and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SiriusPoint and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Employers 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Employers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Employers beats SiriusPoint on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

