Raymond James Downgrades SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Underperform

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

SkyWest Stock Performance

SkyWest stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. SkyWest has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $53.05.

Insider Activity

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. CWM LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 174.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $47,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

