Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,013 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
Adobe Trading Up 2.9 %
Adobe stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.03. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
