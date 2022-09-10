Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 119,100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 119,100 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.2% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

