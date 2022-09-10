Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 459 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $16,496,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 91,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,864,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

NYSE:V opened at $205.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.79 and a 200-day moving average of $207.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

