Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323,700 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for about 1.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.64% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $56,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $90,072,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $10,361,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $10,850,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

