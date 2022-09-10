Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sempra worth $31,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sempra by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,346,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sempra by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SRE opened at $173.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.43. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $174.88.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.