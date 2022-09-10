PFS Investments Inc. Sells 992,797 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992,797 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $37,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $338,853,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,749,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,016,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,279,000. Brightworth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,842,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,247,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,631,000 after buying an additional 272,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $74.53.

