PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,015 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $50.59 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

