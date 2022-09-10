PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,147 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $64,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 74,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $119.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average of $122.40. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

