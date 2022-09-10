The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $77.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

DSGX stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

