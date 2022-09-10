PFS Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,283 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.8% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares MBS ETF worth $93,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.46 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.01.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

