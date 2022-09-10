Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Phreesia by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in Phreesia by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

