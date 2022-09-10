Granahan Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,983 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 3.64% of Alta Equipment Group worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,914,338 shares in the company, valued at $56,186,211. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 111,058 shares of company stock worth $1,038,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALTG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $428.07 million, a P/E ratio of 329.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $406.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 575.14%.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

