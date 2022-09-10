The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $77.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

DSGX opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

