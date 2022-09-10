Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $15.64 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 336.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 296,374 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Natera worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 66.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,531.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NTRA opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.



