Granahan Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,495 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Perficient worth $16,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRFT. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Perficient by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,692 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,447 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,944 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,598 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Perficient by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,492 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Perficient to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRFT opened at $75.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

