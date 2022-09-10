Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 23,187 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of James River Group worth $19,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $904.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.34.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JRVR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.