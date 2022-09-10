Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,459 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Victory Capital worth $24,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Victory Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Victory Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.