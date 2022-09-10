Granahan Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 114,987 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 1.39% of PROS worth $20,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PROS by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PROS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in PROS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,174,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. PROS had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

