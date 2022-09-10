Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,442 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 3.12% of Quanterix worth $33,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 15.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after acquiring an additional 185,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 269,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 322,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Quanterix stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.57. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanterix

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Masoud Toloue bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,133.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Michael A. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,614 shares in the company, valued at $350,594.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Masoud Toloue acquired 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,133.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,000 and have sold 3,097 shares valued at $51,159. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

About Quanterix

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

