Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 123,097 shares during the period. Digital Turbine comprises approximately 2.7% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Digital Turbine worth $109,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 885,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,022,000 after purchasing an additional 465,751 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.41. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $93.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

