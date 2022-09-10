Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,292 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,317,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 535.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,259,000 after buying an additional 553,397 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,774,000 after buying an additional 629,908 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 585,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,379,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

XME opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

