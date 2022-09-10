Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.0% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 191,207 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,471,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,009,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

