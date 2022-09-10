Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 73,622 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,622 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.0% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $105,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.78.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

