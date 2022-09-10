Mizuho Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $42.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.83.
Affirm Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Affirm has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 3.58.
Institutional Trading of Affirm
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $10,435,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affirm (AFRM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.