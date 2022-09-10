Mizuho Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $42.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Affirm has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 3.58.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $10,435,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

