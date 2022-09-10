Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

AGRX stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.25. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 958.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,016.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.00) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,194 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

