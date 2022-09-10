Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.83.
Affirm Price Performance
AFRM stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. Affirm has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 3.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Affirm by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
